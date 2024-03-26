Case closed? Penguins say stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been recovered and shipped to Pittsburgh

The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been resolved.

The Pittsburgh Penguins said Monday they have secured the shipment of bobbleheads honoring the NHL's second-leading career scorer and will begin to distribute them during their home game against Tampa Bay on April 6.

The team had originally planned to hand the trinkets out as part of a promotion on March 14. The shipment carrying the bobbleheads was reported stolen and the giveaway was postponed.

The Penguins said they were notified recently that a special cargo recovery team had negotiated the return of the bobbleheads to a secure warehouse in Ontario, California.

The team said the bobbleheads arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday and will be transported to PPG Paints Arena sometime this week.

Fans who were supposed to receive the bobbleheads during the March 14 game received a voucher and are attending the April 6 game will be able to collect their bobbleheads that day. The team will also offer a drive-through pickup option at the arena on April 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The team retired Jagr’s No. 68 during a pregame ceremony last month. The 52-year-old Jagr remains an active player on the team he owns in his native Czech Republic.