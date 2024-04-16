Sudden Little Thrills, a new Pittsburgh music festival, names SZA and The Killers as headliners

Chart-topping R&B singer-songwriter SZA and rock band The Killers will be the headliners for Pittsburgh’s big new music festival, Sudden Little Thrills, organizers announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival, set for the first full weekend in September, will take place at Hazelwood Green.

Other nationally known acts on the bill include pop singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, indie singer, songwriter and guitarist St. Vincent, and world-touring rapper Wiz Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native who will be celebrating his birthday here that weekend. The lineup also includes Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Pittsburgh-based Girl Talk, and Yung Gravy.

The festival will also spotlight a number of locally based acts, with performances from Feeble Little Horse, Corook, and Fedd the God.

Amy Harris / Invision/AP Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

Sudden Little Thrills, announced earlier this year, is being staged by some of the producers behind such festivals as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Sea.Hear.Now. Organizers promise that a portion of every ticket “will benefit nonprofit and grassroots organizations within the Hazelwood Community, providing lasting economic impact beyond the two-day event.”

Hazelwood Green is a 178-acres riverfront former industrial site undergoing redevelopment as an industrial park and community resource.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting 10 a.m. Thursday.

