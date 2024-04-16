© 2024 90.5 WESA
Sudden Little Thrills, a new Pittsburgh music festival, names SZA and The Killers as headliners

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
SZA accepts the R&B Artist of the Year Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Chris Pizzello
/
Invision
SZA will co-headline Pittsburgh's inaugural Sudden Little Thrills music festival, this September at Hazelwood Green.

Chart-topping R&B singer-songwriter SZA and rock band The Killers will be the headliners for Pittsburgh’s big new music festival, Sudden Little Thrills, organizers announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival, set for the first full weekend in September, will take place at Hazelwood Green.

Other nationally known acts on the bill include pop singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, indie singer, songwriter and guitarist St. Vincent, and world-touring rapper Wiz Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native who will be celebrating his birthday here that weekend. The lineup also includes Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Pittsburgh-based Girl Talk, and Yung Gravy.

The festival will also spotlight a number of locally based acts, with performances from Feeble Little Horse, Corook, and Fedd the God.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium.
Amy Harris
/
Invision/AP
Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

Sudden Little Thrills, announced earlier this year, is being staged by some of the producers behind such festivals as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Sea.Hear.Now. Organizers promise that a portion of every ticket “will benefit nonprofit and grassroots organizations within the Hazelwood Community, providing lasting economic impact beyond the two-day event.”

Hazelwood Green is a 178-acres riverfront former industrial site undergoing redevelopment as an industrial park and community resource.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting 10 a.m. Thursday.

More information is here.
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill O'Driscoll
