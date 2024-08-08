2 Allegheny County nonprofits win grants to increase boating activities in Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission awarded over $200,000 in grant funding to support 19 education projects across the state on July 18.

It’s part of the commission’s R3 Grant Program, which seeks to recruit, retain, and reactivate Pennsylvania's boating and angling populations. The program will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for expenses in programs that foster interest in fishing and boating.

Two Allegheny county organizations will receive the grant: the Steel City Rowing Club for their paddling fleet revitalization program and Venture Outdoors for their "Vamos Afuera" program.

Mike Parker, the commission’s director of communications, said the R3 grant is the commission’s way of expanding its reach and making an impact at a local level. He also said the commission wants to make fishing and boating more accessible and welcoming to underrepresented communities.

“We want people to know that there is plenty of room on the water, that everyone is welcome, and that we have people who are willing to help them,” Mike said.

Organizations like Venture Outdoors, Mike said, offer the chance for people to try fishing and boating for little to no cost, which eliminates barriers for people who don’t have their own gear. It also gives new boaters and anglers a way to find a mentor.

“That's really the key: giving people access to someone who can speak to them on their level, in their community, and on the waters that they plan to be using,” Mike said. “Give them a few skills, lend them the equipment so that they don't have to make that investment, and then let them make a decision as to whether or not they're going to get back into that hobby themselves”

Projects funded with the R3 grant must be completed by June 30, 2025.