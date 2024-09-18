Pennsylvania to honor iconic artist Keith Haring in his hometown of Kutztown

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

Keith Haring grew to international fame through his chalk drawings in the New York subway that featured pronounced lines and bright colors. But the man whose philosophy was that “art is for everybody” got his start in Kutztown.

Now the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is set to place a historical marker near his childhood home.

Brendan Strasser, librarian and archivist at the Kutztown Area Historical Society, is excited Haring is starting to get the recognition he deserves.

“We felt for a long time that Keith Haring deserved more recognition in Kutztown than he has received to date,” he said. “We’re hopeful that this is the start of something more. Kutztown has become almost a pilgrimage site for fans of Keith’s art.”

Kutztown has become an increasingly popular destination for fans of Haring’s work, Strassuer said. He used to receive a few calls a year asking for tours of the historical society, where some of Haring’s work is on display. Now, he receives a few calls a month.

A few weeks ago two people from California came to Kutztown as part of their trip to Pennsylvania, Strasser said.

“They made a beeline to Kutztown to see the drawings,” Strasser said. “It’s really heartening to see that kind of continued interest in his work.”

Haring painted murals in places like New York, Japan and Europe, including the Berlin Wall in 1986.

He died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31.

Strasser said the historical society is happy to see Haring get the recognition he deserves in his home state.

“Several years ago, there was an Andy Warhol marker awarded in Pittsburgh. And at that point, I think the general consensus was now it’s time for someone to nominate Keith for a marker as well,” he said.

The historical marker was initially proposed by Lehigh University faculty Mary Foltz and LGBT equality activist Robert Tuerk. The historical society volunteered to host and maintain the marker on its grounds since it is in close proximity to both homes in which the Haring lived.

Strasser explained the reason the marker is being placed at the historical society, rather than at one of Haring’s childhood homes, is to respect the homeowners.

“Both homes are privately owned,” Strasser said. “We thought [the homeowners] might feel a little bit exploited. They already have people stopping by randomly sometimes and popping up on their front porch.”

A ceremony will be held at the historical society on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. and will feature a temporary exhibition of art, books, and artifacts about Haring’s life and legacy and never-before-seen chalk drawings by Haring.

Read more from our partners, WITF.