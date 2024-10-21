Russell Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another TD in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets 37-15

Russell Wilson sat at the podium, uniform still on, in no rush to move on from a moment he believed would always come.

Even as the weeks passed and his aching calf struggled to get better. Even as Justin Fields deftly guided the Pittsburgh Steelers in his place. Even as the outside noise of a potential quarterback controversy seemed to be growing ever louder.

Belief is a big thing for the 35-year-old Wilson. He believed he would get an opportunity to reset his career in Pittsburgh. And while the start may have come a little later than he would have preferred, Wilson offered proof he's not close to finished during a 37-15 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards, shaking off some early rust and ignoring the boos and brief chants for Fields when the offense sputtered in the first half. An 11-yard lob to George Pickens for a touchdown late in the first half allowed Wilson to exhale.

"I was like, ‘There’s going to be a lot more of these I believe,’” Wilson said.

While there weren't any more scores to Pickens, there was a 1-yard touchdown run on a sneak in the third quarter and a 4-yard flip to Van Jefferson in the fourth as Pittsburgh (5-2) topped 30 points in consecutive weeks for the first time since early in the 2020 season.

“We’re just right on that edge of getting really good and being great,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to keep searching for that edge, learning and studying and spending the time on it.”

Though he's not quite in the “Let Russ Cook” era of his prime, Wilson looked more than capable in front of a packed crowd that included Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Pittsburgh ripped off the game's final 31 points after spotting the Jets a 15-6 lead.

“We’re doing some good things and the reality is that there’s so much more out there and we’ll get better as we go,” Wilson said. "We’ll keep working but to be where we are in a good place.”

The Jets (2-5), not so much.

New York's retooled offense — which now includes Davante Adams, who was reunited with Rodgers this week after being acquired in a trade with Las Vegas — couldn't keep up the Jets dropped their fourth consecutive game and seond under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

“That game, especially that second half, that’s not who this team is,” Ulbrich said. “That’s not good enough and it starts with me and the coaching staff and goes down to every single player on this team. We can all give more and we will give more.”

New York will have to if it wants to get back into contention in the AFC East. Rodgers passed for 276 yards with a touchdown and connected with Adams three times for 30 yards, but also had two passes intercepted by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop and the Steelers turned those into game-turning scores.

The Jets were up nine and had a chance to extend their lead in the first half when Bishop stepped in front of Rodgers' pass intended for Garrett Wilson at midfield for his first career interception. Pickens first touchdown of the season soon followed.

Chris Boswell kicked the third of three field goals midway through the third quarter to put the Steelers in front when Bishop struck again.

Rodgers tried to hit Garrett Wilson down the left sideline on New York’s next possession, but the ball bounced off Wilson and into Bishop’s hands. Bishop raced to the Jets 1, only failing to score because a sprinting Adams chased him down just short of the goal line.

No matter, Wilson bulled his way into the end zone on the next play. A scoring toss to Jefferson early in the fourth gave the Steelers the kind of breathing room that's been rare the last handful of seasons for a team that has played more one-score games than anyone since the start of 2021.

Tomlin raised some eyebrows earlier in the week when he opted to turn to Wilson over Fields, who had racked up 10 touchdowns (five passing, five rushing) against just one turnover in six starts. Tomlin’s reasoning was simple: The Steelers had been good, but “not to be confused with great.”

Asked afterward how challenging it was to give the starting job to Wilson in the face of Fields' play, Tomlin smiled.

“That's why I'm well compensated," the NFL's longest-tenured coach said before walking away.

