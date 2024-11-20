What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Nov. 22-24)

Watch a holiday special, "The Haunted Man's Christmas Carol," check out the Pittsburgh Shorts fest or shop around at the Downtown holiday market — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Visual Art

Award-winning British artist Eugene Macki strives to make the intangible tangible. Macki’s latest work, the site-specific “Reification,” welcomes viewers into a room whose walls are covered in thick rubber, with a wooden walkway running the length of the gallery, surrounded by hundreds of rubber-coated sculptures, with video on the far wall. The work just opened at the Mattress Factory.

Theater

A new show from Pittsburgh’s Cup-A-Jo Productions adapts not one but two Charles Dickens works for the stage. “The Haunted Man’s Christmas Carol” blends “A Christmas Carol” and a less famous Yuletide novella, “The Haunted Man and the Ghost’s Bargain.” Two performances remain, Wed., Nov. 20, and Sat., Nov. 23, at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library Studio, in Carnegie.

Film

On the heels of the Three Rivers Film Festival, Film Pittsburgh rolls out its annual Pittsburgh Shorts fest. It’s four days of programs of short dramas, comedies, documentaries and animated films from around the world, plus workshops for filmmakers, the annual script competition and more. In-person screenings are at the Harris Theater, but there is also online programming. It all happens Thu., Nov. 21, through Sun., Nov. 24.

Event

Holiday season, or at least its Downtown public iteration, begins in earnest this week. Fri., Nov. 22, when you can enjoy the opening of both the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square and the Rink at PPG Place. Saturday comes the annual Highmark Light Up Night, with everything from tree and bridge lightings to live music, kids’s activities, holiday displays and fireworks. New this year: Saturday’s 6th Street Bridge Party, with drinks, food and a DJ.

Marketplace

If you’re ready to start buying holiday gifts, the season of showcases for local and independent merchants and crafters continues with I Made It! For the Holidays South Hills. Some 90 vendors of art, jewelry, clothing, body care products, specialty foods and more gather Sat., Nov. 23, at The Galleria of Mount Lebanon.

Visual Art

Alma | Lewis, a nonprofit whose mission includes residencies for artists, celebrates three years in its physical space with its first-ever artists’-residency group exhibition. “All Stars: A Constellation of 10 Resident Artists” features work by Tunde Wey, Addoley Dzegede, Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez, Stephen Towns and more. The show, curated by founder Kilolo Luckett, opens with a reception Sat., Nov. 23.