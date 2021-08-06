© 2021 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

More Traffic Changes On The South Side To Help Curb Recent Violent Incidents

90.5 WESA | By Ariel Worthy,
Katie Blackley
Published August 6, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
IMG_4561.JPG
Allyson Ruggieri
/
90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh's public safety department will continue adjusting traffic patterns on and around the South Side's East Carson Street this weekend as a response to violence in the area.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, East Carson will become a one-way street. Rideshares will not be allowed to stop on the street, and some side streets will be closed to everyone except residents. The adjustments will end at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The increase in violent incidents in the South Side led to traffic changes beginning in late July. Recently, Giant Eagle announced that its grocery store in the neighborhood would temporarily close an hour earlier, at 9 p.m., because of the crime.

KDKA-TV reports that city and state leaders are also working to address issues on the South Side. State Sen. Jay Costa told KDKA that the Pennsylvania State Police could be called in to assist local officers.

south side east carson.jpg
Matthews, Maurice

Courts & JusticeSouth Side
