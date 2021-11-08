© 2021 90.5 WESA
Pennsylvania state trooper shoots, kills man during struggle in moving vehicle in Union Township

By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST
A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man's moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. As they tried to arrest Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it, authorities said.

The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser, authorities said. Dzwonchyk was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.

