Courts & Justice

Army sergeant killed at Georgia base was an Afghan veteran from Pennsylvania

By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2009, file photo a soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart, Ga.
Stephen Morton
/
AP
The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart, according to a statement from the Army post. The shooting happened at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Hillman was a soldier assigned to the brigade.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the killing, citing the active criminal investigation. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released.

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

Hillman joined the 2nd Brigade at Fort Stewart in July 2021.

Located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

