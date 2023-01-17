© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Philly police shoot armed man outside federal courthouse

By P. Kenneth Burns | WHYY
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
courthouse-shooting-k-burns-2023-01-17-768x512.jpg

Federal officials are investigating after police shot a man who was armed outside of the James Byrne Federal Courthouse in Old City.

A court security officer had approached a vehicle that was illegally parked around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind the building on 7th Street between Market and Race streets.

Police say the officer ordered the man to drop his weapons, but that those orders were ignored as the suspect continued to walk towards the officer.

At that point, the officer fired his weapon several times, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.

Seventh Street between Race and Market remains closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

