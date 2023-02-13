© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Pittsburgh's Chung becomes first Asian American on 3rd Circuit Appeals Court after Senate approval

90.5 WESA | By An-Li Herring,
Patrick Doyle
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST
Cindy Chung headshot (U.S. Atty's Office).png
Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the western district of Pennsylvania
Cindy Chung was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for western Pennsylvania November 23, 2021.

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Cindy Chung as a judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday.

Chung has served as the U.S. Attorney for western Pennsylvania since November 2021. She will be the first Asian American to serve as a judge on that court.

President Joe Biden announced her nomination last July.

Before serving as the top federal law enforcement officer in western Pennsylvania, she had worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney based in Pittsburgh for seven years.

After graduating from Columbia Law School in 2002, Chung clerked for U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson in Alabama. She then joined the District Attorney’s Office in New York City before becoming a civil rights trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice.

“She has a very distinguished record,” University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias told WESA last summer. Beyond her tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he noted, “she's got some civil rights experience, which is great to have on the federal bench. And … the New York District Attorney’s office … is a really high-powered office.”

The 3rd Circuit Court handles appeals from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
An-Li Herring
An-Li Herring is a reporter for 90.5 WESA, with a focus on economic policy, local government, and the courts. She previously interned for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, and the investigations team at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pittsburgh native, An-Li completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and earned her law degree from Stanford University. She can be reached at aherring@wesa.fm.
See stories by An-Li Herring
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
See stories by Patrick Doyle
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More