© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Alleged synagogue shooter’s residence had firearms and additional ammunition

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT
An exterior photo of the multi-unit building in which Robert Bowers lived in Baldwin, Pa.
1 of 6  — bowers house exterior.jpg
An exterior photo of the multi-unit building in which Robert Bowers lived in Baldwin, Pa.
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania
The living room of the home of Robert Bowers, including a gun target on the wall.
2 of 6  — bowers-target.jpg
The living room of the home of Robert Bowers, including a gun target on the wall.
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania
The living room and kitchen in the home of Robert Bowers.
3 of 6  — bowers living room.jpg
The living room and kitchen in the home of Robert Bowers.
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania
A gun case found in the home of Robert Bowers.
4 of 6  — bowers gun case.jpg
A gun case found in the home of Robert Bowers.
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania
DVDs focusing on home security, how to protect yourself from a deadly threat, and concealed carry mistakes.
5 of 6  — bowers dvds.jpg
DVDs found in the home of Robert Bowers.
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania
6 of 6  — bowers computer.jpg
Courtesy U.S District Court Western District Of Pennsylvania

When law enforcement officials searched the residence of Robert Bowers, they found it appeared like an ordinary apartment in many ways.

There were cleaning supplies and a vacuum in the closet. Spices and pots and pans above the stove. Shirts hanging neatly in the closet. A couch. A Monopoly board game on a closet shelf. Eggs and condiments in the fridge. A copy of Robert Bower’s social security card and a copy of his apartment lease — $485 per month.

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 Jewish worshipers on Oct. 27, 2018 at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

But what stood out to Cedric Jefferson — an FBI special agent who testified in Bowers’ trial Thursday that he performed an initial canvas of the apartment — was the ammunition. There was lots of it, including ammunition for a handgun, a rifle and a shotgun, Jefferson said. The closet door and the safe inside were open, with a copy of a transfer agreement for an AR-15 Colt from 2014. There was a rifle case on the shelf, as welll as five additional firearms.

WESA Coverage: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
  1. FBI finds picture of a white-power gesture on Robert Bowers’ phone
  2. Robert Bowers' voice heard for first time during synagogue shooting trial
  3. It took 60 FBI agents nine days to process the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting site

The FBI also found a few DVDs titled, “Home Security and Home Defense,” “Top 10 concealed-carry mistakes and how to avoid them” and “Proven Ground Disc 3: How to ensure you're physically AND mentally prepared to protect yourself from a deadly threat.” Agents also found a card that listed the steps someone should take after they had been involved in a shooting.

And according to photos presented in court Thursday, the only thing hanging on the walls of his living room was a person’s silhouette: a paper shooting-range target.

There were computer coding cheat sheets next to the computer, and the words on the computer screen in the living room were changing even as the FBI searched the apartment, Jefferson testified. Prosecutors showed two images of the black computer screen with white words — not a typical computer screen with logos and pictures that someone with a mouse could click through.

Agents also found gun cases for three Glock handguns, said Jefferson, who read the serial numbers for the guns in court.

Three Glock handguns were recovered from the scene of the synagogue shooting.The trial is recessed until Monday, when testimony will resume.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top StoryPittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More