© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two arrested as police moved pro-Palestinian protesters off Pitt lawn Sunday evening

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:49 AM EDT
Updated April 29, 2024 at 7:49 AM EDT
Pitt student protesters spread out across a patch of grass near Bigelow Boulevard.
Betül Tuncer
/
90.5 WESA
Pitt student protesters set up on a patch of grass near Bigelow Boulevard on April 23, 2024.

The William Pitt Union will resume regular operating hours today after the university temporarily closed it during a pro-Palestinian protest yesterday.

Police attempted to move a group of protesters, who were singing protest songs and chants, off of the university lawn, back into the public streets and sidewalks. Two people were arrested. Jared Stonesifer, a representative for the University of Pittsburgh, confirmed that the two individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and one was a student. Representatives for Pitt didn’t immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

The university’s student publication, Pitt News, posted video of what it said was the police making the arrests on social media.

The group of protesters are calling for the university to divest from any companies or institutions that support Israel and its war with Hamas. The protest had started on Tuesday down the street in Schenley Plaza without any arrests. The arrests come after arrests at Columbia University last week sparked a wave of protests and some additional arrests at universities across the country.

University of Pittsburgh students stage a peaceful protest outside of the Cathedral of Learning.
Politics & Government
Pitt students stage pro-Palestine sit-in, call for university divestment from Israel
Betül Tuncer

Video from TribLive showed the demonstrators holding hands in a circle, chanting “Palestine will be free” and accusing the university of contributing to “genocide.”

The university published three short updates on its website and social media yesterday. The university said it was closing the student union “out of an abundance of caution” and asked students to avoid the area around the student union and Cathedral of Learning where the protests were taking place.

The protests occurred on the same day as Pitt’s commencement ceremony at the Petersen Events Center.

Representatives for the Pittsburgh Police Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The protest had moved back to Schenley Plaza as of Monday morning, according to Stonesifer.
Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison
Load More