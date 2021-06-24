© 2021 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

New Website Seeks Community Input On Pittsburgh's Blighted And Abandoned Properties

90.5 WESA | By Margaret Fleming
Published June 24, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Permits, Licensing, and Inspection (PLI) wants community feedback about condemned properties. The department’s new interactive website provides information about structures and space to comment about their safety.

The city’s own scoring system ranging from 1 to 60 identifies the worst structures in need of immediate demolition. But with over 1,900 condemned properties, the city wants residents to help determine which buildings should be torn down next.

“This webpage provides us with an opportunity to incorporate public feedback into our decisions to prioritize demolition of condemned structures that are not imminently dangerous, but are unsafe and affect the wellbeing of neighbors,” said PLI Director Sarah Kinter in a statement.

Comments from the site will be used alongside the existing scoring system to plan the timeline for destruction of unsafe structures.

