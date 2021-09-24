© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

After Major Renovation, Historic Wilkinsburg Train Station Gears Up For Its Future

90.5 WESA | By Rebecca Reese
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
wilkinsburg train station restoration historic building borough.JPG
Rebecca Reese
/
90.5 WESA

Residents of Wilkinsburg gathered Friday morning to celebrate the restoration of the Wilkinsburg Train Station, which has been standing since 1915.

The $6.5 million restoration, overseen by the Wilkinsburg Community Development Center, began in 2016.

Tracey Evans, executive director of the WCDC, said the restoration is a great sign for the community, and that her organization is planning to introduce a restaurant and several artists as tenants in the building.

“For years it sat here vacant, blighted and uncared for," Evans said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "And having all the commitment from so many folks, so many people bringing this building back to life is a great symbol of the future today.”

She says she hopes the train station will become a destination for tourists.

Tags

Development & TransportationWilkinsburg
Rebecca Reese
Hello! My name’s Rebecca Reese, and I’m a rising Junior English Writing / Digital Narrative & Interactive Design student at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently, I’m working as a production assistant for The Confluence. I’ve lived in the Pittsburgh area my entire life, and have a passion for technical audio production as well as social issues, especially those relevant locally. Funding of the Internship Program is made possible with a grant from the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation.
See stories by Rebecca Reese
Load More