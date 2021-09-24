After Major Renovation, Historic Wilkinsburg Train Station Gears Up For Its Future

Residents of Wilkinsburg gathered Friday morning to celebrate the restoration of the Wilkinsburg Train Station, which has been standing since 1915.

The $6.5 million restoration, overseen by the Wilkinsburg Community Development Center, began in 2016.

Tracey Evans, executive director of the WCDC, said the restoration is a great sign for the community, and that her organization is planning to introduce a restaurant and several artists as tenants in the building.

“For years it sat here vacant, blighted and uncared for," Evans said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "And having all the commitment from so many folks, so many people bringing this building back to life is a great symbol of the future today.”

She says she hopes the train station will become a destination for tourists.

