Development & Transportation

Pittsburgh light rail service briefly suspended due to offline server

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison,
Kiley Koscinski
Published June 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
T-train.JPG
Heather McClain
/
90.5 WESA

All light rail service stopped in Pittsburgh Monday morning after the system’s server went offline, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The system came back online shortly after 10:30 a.m., but the transit agency said outbound trips from the North Shore would still be impacted by the server issue.

In a message posted on Twitter, the authority wrote: “All controls and functions of the rail system have been lost. No units are able to arrive or depart the yard. All units are being cleared of the CBD and tunnels.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the server disruption Monday. According to a PRT spokesperson, the server issue began at 9 a.m. Rail car operators were then directed to drive back to the agency’s rail center in the South Hills while crews worked to bring the server back online.

Crews resolved the issue by 10:30 a.m. when cars began heading back to the Downtown area. According to a PRT spokesman, the agency expects service to return to normal by 1 p.m.

The authority’s new route plan had just gone into effect yesterday, which it said included a loss of 4% of routes due to a shortage of staffing.

The agency is investigating what caused the server outage.

Development & Transportation Top StoryPittsburgh Regional Transit
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA.
Kiley Koscinski
