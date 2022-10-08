© 2022 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

Bigelow Boulevard reopens to traffic after demolition of damaged pedestrian bridge

90.5 WESA | By Cindi Lash
Published October 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
street highway driving transportation infrastructure boulevard.JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Bigelow Boulevard reopened to traffic in both directions late Saturday afternoon after workers completed an emergency project to demolish the Finland Street Pedestrian Bridge that had spanned the roadway.

City officials closed the busy boulevard — a major connector between Downtown and East End neighborhoods — between Herron Avenue and the Bloomfield Bridge on Friday after a crane hit the pedestrian bridge. They later determined that the bridge needed to be removed.

“I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey in a statement. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”

City officials said they don't have a timeline to determine if a new pedestrian bridge could be completed, or how long that could take.

Cindi Lash
Cindi Lash joins Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting from Missouri Lawyers Media, a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media, where she began her tenure as editor in 2018. Before joining BridgeTower, she served as editor-in-chief at Pittsburgh Magazine for four years, acted as regional editor of local news startup Patch.com, and before Patch spent 15 years as a reporter and editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
