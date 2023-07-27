City controller finds ‘significant risks’ with South Side parking collection system

A review of parking revenue from Pittsburgh’s South Side found inconsistent data and reporting, according to a report released Wednesday by City Controller Michael Lamb.

“We are concerned about the issues raised in this fiscal audit and have begun a performance audit to investigate further,” Lamb said in a statement. “We do not believe there are issues of fraud at play, rather, our concern is solely with the reporting system.”

Lamb said an evaluation of software and systems are needed to ensure proper accounting.

City Council created the special South Side Parking Enhancement District in 2016. The idea was to harness the area’s nighttime activity to earn more parking revenue. City officials extended metered hours to midnight, and set the cost at $1.50 per hour.

While the Pittsburgh Parking Authority manages the pilot, the money collected is sent to the city and the South Side Parking Enhancement District Trust Fund. The fund was originally managed by the Department of Public Safety, but, in 2018, moved to the city’s Office of Management and Budget.

Money from the trust fund must be invested back in the district, and four city departments can use the money for expenses like infrastructure projects, parking enforcement, or public safety.

The controller’s audit found one main issue with the pilot: “insufficient reporting controls,” which comprised three main issues: reports created in each of the audit years — 2018, 2019, and 2020 — didn’t match reports generated for the audit; the list of meters in the district seemed to fluctuate; and prices charged to credit cards were inconsistent with the $1.50 per hour pricing.

Ultimately, it appears the parking authority overpaid the city each year. But Lamb said “there’s no promise that trend continues.” His office recommended the parking authority work with its collection software provider, Flowbird, as well as review staff procedures.

In a letter included with the audit report, parking authority executive David Onorato said his agency is “fully committed” to following the audit’s recommendations, and that, in most cases, “solutions have already been identified and implemented.”