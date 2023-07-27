© 2023 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

City controller finds ‘significant risks’ with South Side parking collection system

90.5 WESA | By Margaret J. Krauss
Published July 27, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT
A pay parking zone sign on Carson Street.
Mark Nootbaar
/
90.5 WESA
The South Side has the city's only parking enhancement district, created in 2016.

A review of parking revenue from Pittsburgh’s South Side found inconsistent data and reporting, according to a report released Wednesday by City Controller Michael Lamb.

“We are concerned about the issues raised in this fiscal audit and have begun a performance audit to investigate further,” Lamb said in a statement. “We do not believe there are issues of fraud at play, rather, our concern is solely with the reporting system.”

Lamb said an evaluation of software and systems are needed to ensure proper accounting.

City Council created the special South Side Parking Enhancement District in 2016. The idea was to harness the area’s nighttime activity to earn more parking revenue. City officials extended metered hours to midnight, and set the cost at $1.50 per hour.

While the Pittsburgh Parking Authority manages the pilot, the money collected is sent to the city and the South Side Parking Enhancement District Trust Fund. The fund was originally managed by the Department of Public Safety, but, in 2018, moved to the city’s Office of Management and Budget.

Money from the trust fund must be invested back in the district, and four city departments can use the money for expenses like infrastructure projects, parking enforcement, or public safety.

The controller’s audit found one main issue with the pilot: “insufficient reporting controls,” which comprised three main issues: reports created in each of the audit years — 2018, 2019, and 2020 — didn’t match reports generated for the audit; the list of meters in the district seemed to fluctuate; and prices charged to credit cards were inconsistent with the $1.50 per hour pricing.

Ultimately, it appears the parking authority overpaid the city each year. But Lamb said “there’s no promise that trend continues.” His office recommended the parking authority work with its collection software provider, Flowbird, as well as review staff procedures.

In a letter included with the audit report, parking authority executive David Onorato said his agency is “fully committed” to following the audit’s recommendations, and that, in most cases, “solutions have already been identified and implemented.”

Development & Transportation Top Story
Margaret J. Krauss
Margaret J. Krauss is WESA’s senior reporter. She covers development and transportation, and has produced award-winning podcasts on housing, work, and Pittsburgh’s lesser-known history. Before joining the newsroom full time, she covered the challenges facing Pennsylvania cities as a statewide reporter, and spent another life as an assistant editor for National Geographic Kids Magazine in Washington, D.C. She can be reached at mkrauss@wesa.fm.
