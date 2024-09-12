Traffic calming comes to Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

Construction crews on Thursday will begin installing traffic calming measures on Schenley Avenue and North Mathilda Street in Garfield. It’s one of many similar projects popping up around the city aimed at slowing down cars, trucks and buses and eliminating traffic deaths.

Crews are putting in five speed humps along the street as well two speed tables at intersections where buses run. Speed tables are flatter and wider than speed humps and make it easier for people to get on and off of buses. The city selected these streets in Garfield after they found that the majority of drivers through the residential area exceeded the speed limit.

The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure’s traffic calming program is a part of the city’s commitment to “Vision Zero” — a traffic safety plan with a goal of zero traffic deaths. Last year, 23 people died on the streets of Pittsburgh. One out of every four of those crashes involved a pedestrian, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data.

So far, DOMI has completed 68 traffic calming projects on a number of residential streets throughout Pittsburgh — from Tripoli Street on the North Side to Greenfield Ave. in Greenfield. Another 16 projects are in the works.

Anyone can request a traffic calming project on DOMI’s website. For a street to be eligible, it must be a local road owned by the city.

Construction in Garfield is expected to last two days, during which the road will be down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.