Economy & Business

Two people rescued after fall into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania candy plant

By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
New Candy Plant
Orlin Wagner
/
AP
Production begins at the Mars Chocolate North America Topeka Plant near Topeka, Kan., Thursday, March 27, 2014.

Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.

The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.

It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

Associated Press
