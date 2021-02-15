© 2021 90.5 WESA
Education
WESA News
Science Center Installation Honors 'Diverse Representation Of Female Scientists'

90.5 WESA | By Sydney Roach
Published February 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST
Bat conservationists, biomedical engineers and NASA innovators are among the women highlighted in a new installation at Carnegie Science Center

During a virtual event, science department program manager Michaela Williams said the installation includes the stories and accomplishments of seven women. 

We've just learned a bit about some inspiring women in a variety of STEM fields from bat conservationists and biomedical engineers to sports medicine doctors and innovators at NASA,” Williams said. 

The women highlighted are Dr. Ritu Raman, postdoctoral fellow at MIT; Adele Luta, scientist and innovator at Oceaneering International, Inc.; Dr. Arlyne Simon, biomedical engineer at Intel and author of “Abby Invents”; Dana Bolles, payload logistics lead at NASA; Dr. Monica Rho, director of Women’s Sports Medicine at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab; Myria Perez, fossil preparator at Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Dr. Kristen Lear, bat conservationist and environmental educator at Bat Conservation International.

These women are also ambassadors for an initiative to increase women and gender minorities’ representation in STEM fields. 

Panels with the women’s faces and stories will be displayed in the FedEx STEM Learning Labs on the ground floor at Carnegie Science Center. The classrooms are not open to the general public.

Kaitlyn Zurcher, senior manager of marketing, public relations, and social media, said the installation “presents a great opportunity for students taking part in workshops, summer camps, and STEM programs to see a diverse representation of female scientists in a variety of fields.”

Sydney Roach
I'm a senior in my last semester studying Multimedia Journalism at Westminster College.
