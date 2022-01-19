Student dies after shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Classes at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy will be remote until Monday following a shooting outside of the school Wednesday afternoon that ended with a student dying in a hospital.

The male student initially was reported to be in critical condition before Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced his death at 5:24 p.m. He has not been identified.

UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been pronounced deceased in the hospital. https://t.co/1Z49wAnf0X — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 19, 2022

In a separate statement, Pittsburgh Public School District officials said initial reports show “two people approached a school van at dismissal and shot into the van.”

After a lockdown at the school, students were dismissed around 4 p.m. No one else was injured.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident. No arrests were immediately made.

PPS Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey scheduled a news conference for 5:45 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

The school is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.