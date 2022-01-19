© 2022 90.5 WESA
Education

Student dies after shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
police_lights.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Classes at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy will be remote until Monday following a shooting outside of the school Wednesday afternoon that ended with a student dying in a hospital.

The male student initially was reported to be in critical condition before Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced his death at 5:24 p.m. He has not been identified.

In a separate statement, Pittsburgh Public School District officials said initial reports show “two people approached a school van at dismissal and shot into the van.”

After a lockdown at the school, students were dismissed around 4 p.m. No one else was injured.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident. No arrests were immediately made.

PPS Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey scheduled a news conference for 5:45 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

The school is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

Updated: January 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
Updated to include that the student died in the hospital.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
