Pennsylvania families will get help next month for missed school meals because of pandemic closures

Pennsylvania families should begin receiving benefits next month to make up for missed school meals related to COVID-19 closures this school year.

While schools have largely been open for in-person learning this school year, many closed for days or weeks at a time during January because of staffing shortages and high COVID-19 case counts, others have closed for a few days at a time in recent weeks because of high case counts.

The Pandemic-EBT program was set up to help families cover the costs of free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches kids would have normally gotten in school but that they missed due to pandemic-related school closures. A child home for a 10-day quarantine this year would be eligible for about $71 in benefits.

Federal officials approved Pennsylvania’s plan, state officials announced earlier this month; eligible families should get their benefits in mid to late June, according to the state’s Department of Human Services.

The program had delays in getting funds to families last school year, and advocates have said they are concerned that the administrative problems that slowed it last school year will be much worse, as school districts will have to track which kids are quarantined at home and which school buildings are closed, something that changes from day to day.

Families who have previously received and activated P-EBT cards should keep them, state DHS officials said. Families who have an EBT card for other benefits will receive their funds through that card.

For more information about P-EBT, see this list of frequently asked questions from Just Harvest. If you need assistance with your P-EBT card, the state hotline is 484-363-2137.