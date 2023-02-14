© 2023 90.5 WESA
Education

Four juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh Westinghouse, but injuries are not life-threatening

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Schneider
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
westinghouse.PNG
Deanna Garcia
/
90.5 WESA
Westinghouse High School as pictured in 2015.

Four juveniles were shot outside of Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy in Homewood shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

None of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, public safety officials said in a tweet. The department established a student pick-up location near the school shortly after the shooting.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said all four students were transported for hospital treatment and were in stable condition.

The school will operate remotely tomorrow.

Sarah Schneider
Sarah Schneider is WESA's education reporter. From early learning to higher education, Sarah is interested in students and educators working to create more equitable systems. Sarah previously worked with news outlets in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Idaho. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she worked for the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
See stories by Sarah Schneider
