Four juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh Westinghouse, but injuries are not life-threatening
Four juveniles were shot outside of Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy in Homewood shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.
None of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, public safety officials said in a tweet. The department established a student pick-up location near the school shortly after the shooting.
In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said all four students were transported for hospital treatment and were in stable condition.
The school will operate remotely tomorrow.