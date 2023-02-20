Westinghouse students set to return a week after 4 students were shot outside the school

Westinghouse Academy students have learned remotely in the week since four were wounded in a shooting outside of their Homewood 6-12 school. Two grades will return in-person tomorrow and the rest on Wednesday.

Students have learned asynchronously the past week, meaning they've completed assignments uploaded by their teachers but without live instruction. The district is able to provide this option because all Pittsburgh Public Schools students were provided a computer or device – such as an iPad – during the pandemic.

The district did not immediately respond to requests about the counseling and support services provided to students and staff during the days spent away from the building.

A release from the district sent Sunday night called the reentry process a “phased approach” to ensure “staff well-being and preparedness for the return of students for in-person learning.”

“We must provide teaching and learning environments that support varying responses to trauma,” said Superintendent Wayne Walters in the release. “The gradual reentry will allow staff and students time to process and seek assistance as needed.”

City police were stationed outside of the Homewood school last week. According to the district, Central Office Administrators are working with School Safety and city law enforcement, “to ensure additional safety measures are in place to support the arrival and dismissal of students."