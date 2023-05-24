A student allegedly shot and killed a classmate this morning outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side closed for the day Wednesday morning after one student allegedly shot and killed another student on the steps outside the high school shortly before classes began for the day.

The fatal shooting of a student is the second in as many years at Oliver, a full-time special education center on the North Side for grades 3-12. About 100 students are typically enrolled there.

In a news briefing Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Police said the shooter is in custody and also is an Oliver student. Neither has been identified. Both are juveniles, according to police, but their ages have not been released.

Neighbors said police found a handgun at the shooting scene. It wasn't immediately clear how many students and staff witnessed the shooting. Maria Montano, a city spokeswoman, said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building.

Students who were already in the school were kept in the building. Others who were on their way were rerouted to Pittsburgh Manchester Pre-K-8 or notified to return home. Classes there were canceled for the day following the shooting.

Shabaka Zorubian, who lives near the school, said he was still in bed and watching television when he heard "about five to eight gunshots." He heard police sirens a few minutes later, and "If I hear the sirens, I know something happened," he said.

"I came outside to investigate, and ... I've seen them bring somebody out on a gurney," he said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials did not respond to numerous requests for information about the shooting or how the district notified and responded to parents. The district released no public information about the shooting for more than three hours, when it issued a brief statement confirming that a student had died and that Oliver was closed.

"It's sad. It's sickening. I'm just praying for the families, said Troy Gonzalez, who lives near the school. A 2000 graduate of Oliver when it was a general high school, Gonzalez said he was taking his children to other schools Wednesday morning when he encountered police on Brighton Road.

"They blocked us from coming up, and we heard that there was a shooting [and] a child got shot in the chest," he said. "We went on social media, and we [saw it was a] ... kid who did the shooting."

Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA Troy Gonzalez, a graduate of Oliver High School, was walking his children when he encountered police cars on Brighton Road outside the school. "It's sad. It's sickening," he said of the fatal shooting there Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez said he did not know the shooting victim, but he called the student's death "a tragedy" and noted that "this is the second shooting here."

In January 2022, 15-year-old Oliver student Marquis Campbell was shot and killed in a school van parked outside the building. He was killed on his first day back to the Oliver campus after attending schools elsewhere.

Campbell returned to Oliver when it resumed in-person instruction, though school officials say his mother had asked for him to remain home as she feared for his safety. More than a year later, city police in April arrested two brothers — Eugene Watson, 18, and Brandon Watson, 17 — and charged them with homicide and other offenses in Campbell's death.

"This school here was never . . . the best school, but it wasn't like it is now. It was cool — I had a great time here, you know?" said Gonzalez, who said he attended Oliver for grades 9-12 and played on its football team.

"There were killings [when I was] growing up — I'm born and raised on the North Side — but not at this rate. There were never shootings outside the school," he said.

Gonzalez also noted that his teenage son typically catches a bus near Oliver on his way to attend another school Downtown but left earlier than usual on Wednesday.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I'm happy he left out earlier this morning so he didn't have to witness the tragedy," he said. "Every day [as] a parent, the biggest fear for a parent, in my opinion, is to lose a child before you. You know, it's supposed to be the children burying you, not you burying your children."

WESA's Sarah Schneider and The Associated Press contributed.