Former Pa. environment secretary to lead green lobbying group

A former top environment official in the Wolf Administration is taking charge of a statewide environmental lobbying group.

Patrick McDonnell stepped down as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection in July, after 25 years with the agency.

PennFuture announced Monday that McDonnell will start as its President and CEO in October. He’ll replace Jacquelyn Bonomo, who retired in July.

PennFuture is a statewide advocacy organization working to transition the state to clean energy by lobbying lawmakers and filing court cases.

The group is actively working to influence several initiatives McDonnell oversaw as DEP leader, including the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

It is now trying to intervene in legal cases over RGGI, a program that limits greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. A Commonwealth Court judge has denied the group’s status as an intervenor. PennFuture is appealing.

In a statement, McDonnell said he is “humbled and thrilled” to be joining PennFuture.

“The challenges we face have never been greater – from climate change and polluted streams to the very real historical impacts of contamination in disadvantaged communities across the state,” McDonnell said. “And the voice of PennFuture and its members has never been more critical to ensuring we find the solutions to address these challenges for all Pennsylvanians, now and in the future.”

McDonnell’s move is not uncommon. Several former secretaries went on to work for industries overseen by DEP or in advocacy positions after their tenures.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.