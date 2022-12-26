© 2022 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy

After getting bitter cold for Christmas, Pittsburgh will ring in the New Year with mild, wet weather

90.5 WESA | By An-Li Herring
Published December 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST
pittsburgh_river_snow_winter.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A severe artic blast gripped much of the country, including Pittsburgh, beginning Friday, Dec. 23. But temperatures will gradually rise in coming days. They're forecast to reach the fifties by Friday.

The Pittsburgh area will soon escape the fiercely frigid conditions that took hold over the weekend: High temperatures are forecast to climb into the forties by Wednesday and then stay in the fifties through New Year’s weekend.

The warm-up follows several days of extreme cold that engulfed the country from the Northern Plains down to Texas and throughout the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard.

On Friday, Pittsburgh dipped to a record-low temperature of minus-5 degrees, with wind chills plunging to minus-20 degrees or colder. Christmas Eve and Day barely felt warmer, but temperatures are expected to rise to the low twenties Monday afternoon.

“After this past weekend, that's probably going to feel like summer,” said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh office.

He predicted temperatures will finally rise above the freezing mark Tuesday, with a high in the lower 30s. “And by Wednesday,” he said, “we’re into the lower 40s and reaching into the mid-50s here Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately … that also brings rain.”

Around this time of year, high temperatures average 37 degrees, and low temperatures usually fall to around 23 degrees, Hendricks said.

He said the mild weather this weekend will melt ice that has formed on local streams, creeks, and river shorelines. But it won’t set any records. Hendricks said the highest recorded temperature in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve was 69 degrees, set in 1875.

An-Li Herring
An-Li Herring is a reporter for 90.5 WESA, with a focus on economic policy, local government, and the courts. She previously interned for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg in Washington, DC, and the investigations team at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pittsburgh native, An-Li completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and earned her law degree from Stanford University. She can be reached at aherring@wesa.fm.
