Pittsburgh emergency crews respond to five-car train derailment in West End

Pittsburgh Public Safety crews were called to the West End shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday after five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in the area of West Carson and Telford streets earlier in the day.

Public information officer Amanda Mueller said the cars were empty and there were no hazards or injuries associated with the derailment, which occurred around 9:30 or 10 a.m.

Police were called for traffic control while Norfolk Southern operated equipment in the area to remove the train cars.

West Carson Street was shut down intermittently while crews worked.

Norfolk Southern also is the owner of a train that derailed in early February in East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. That fiery derailment forced nearly half of the town's 5,000 residents to leave while emergency crews burned off toxic chemicals carried by that train to prevent them from exploding.