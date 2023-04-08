© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Pittsburgh emergency crews respond to five-car train derailment in West End

90.5 WESA | By Jeremy Scott
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Carson Street derailment 1.jpeg
Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department
Five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed near West Carson and Telford streets in Pittsburgh's West End on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The cars were empty, and there were no hazards or injuries associated with the derailment in the city's Esplen neighborhood, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Pittsburgh Public Safety crews were called to the West End shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday after five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in the area of West Carson and Telford streets earlier in the day.

Public information officer Amanda Mueller said the cars were empty and there were no hazards or injuries associated with the derailment, which occurred around 9:30 or 10 a.m. 

Police were called for traffic control while Norfolk Southern operated equipment in the area to remove the train cars.

West Carson Street was shut down intermittently while crews worked.

Norfolk Southern also is the owner of a train that derailed in early February in East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. That fiery derailment forced nearly half of the town's 5,000 residents to leave while emergency crews burned off toxic chemicals carried by that train to prevent them from exploding.

Carson Street derailment 2.jpeg
Courtesy of The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department
No one was injured when five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top StoryEast Palestine Train Derailment
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy comes to Pittsburgh with a bevy of both commercial and public media experience, and many address changes along the way, including Parkersburg and Martinsburg, WV; Galena, AK; Cambridge and Coshocton, OH; and Peoria, IL. A native of Youngstown, OH, Jeremy is a proud alumnus of Ohio University, which is also where he got his first public radio experience (WOUB in Athens, OH).
See stories by Jeremy Scott
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More