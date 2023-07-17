Code Orange air quality alert issued for Pittsburgh and Pa. as smoke from Canadian wildfires returns

The smoke from Canadian wildfires is back — the entire state of Pennsylvania is under a "Code Orange" air quality warning today.

People with heart or lung disease, plus the young and the elderly, should limit outdoor activities.

DEP Declares Statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulate Matter for July 17, 2023, Across Pennsylvania: https://t.co/WG5ocF26NZ



Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout the day and will likely contribute to daily… pic.twitter.com/9YrVKoHliB — PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) July 16, 2023

National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Redmond says the smoke should begin clearing out later today.

"Most of the heavier smoke will be pretty high up. We are getting some reaching the surface, but not nearly as bad as what we had a couple weeks ago. Looks like we should see some improvement by this afternoon."

Redmond says more stormy weather will hit the area just as the smoke starts to dissipate in late afternoon: "There's potential for damaging winds and large hail. We don't see the atmosphere setting up for a tornado."

Showers are likely tonight and Tuesday.