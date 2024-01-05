What to expect at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Fried food, milkshakes, butter sculptures.

The bounty of Pennsylvania’s rich agriculture heritage will be on full display in Harrisburg beginning Saturday when the weeklong Farm Show opens.

The theme of this year’s event, the 108th in state history, is “Connecting Our Communities.”

“We need the community to recognize the value and the importance of Pennsylvania agriculture as part of our community, as part of our food system, which we recognize most easily,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told reporters on a tour of the Farm Show Wednesday.

“But it’s also all of the other things that we come to expect from the industry of agriculture.”

Redding pointed out that jobs, quality of life and much more come from the agriculture industry which brings in about $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy.

For contrast, the tourism industry brought in around $66 billion to Pennsylvania in 2022.

Ben Wasserstein / WESA Cow goes “moo” at 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The show, which typically attracts around or over 500,000 people over the course of a week, features a mosaic made of apples, livestock and a butter sculpture. This year’s sculpture will be unveiled Thursday.

If that doesn’t sound interesting, you can snuggle a baby goat for $5.

New this year is a fitting competition where teams of three fluff, dry, groom and clip cows, goats or sheep to look their best.

The show will also feature livestock competitions, as well as exhibits on conservation.

It also serves as a showcase, or massive stage, for Pennsylvania youths who raise animals and work on farms. It is their moment to connect with peers and let their work shine.

Now on to the food.

There is more to it than just milkshakes and fried mushrooms.

“You see, you know, what we produce, who produces it, where we do it, the management practices, the conservation that are related to that, and then this whole support structure,” he said.

Food is how people experience the work of the agriculture industry.

Ben Wasserstein / WESA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stands before a table of fair offerings that will be served at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

This year nearly 250 vendors are offering slow roast pork sandwiches, fried mushrooms, potato pancakes and pierogies. The PA Dairymen’s Association will be mixing up salted caramel milkshakes — a new flavor this year.

If you’re an apple fan, Hollabaugh Brothers Orchards, which helped make the apple wall, will be selling apple cider donuts, apple dumplings, apple cider, apple slushies and fresh apples.

There will also be fresh cheeses, wines and charcuterie from some vendors.

This is the second year in a row that no live birds are allowed due to an outbreak of avian flu.

“We just can’t do it because there’s too much exposure both to people in terms of carrying things in who may have poultry and potentially carrying something home,” Redding said.

The show will run through Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center at 2300 N Cameron St, Harrisburg, PA 17110r. Admission is free. Parking is $15.