© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cloud cover is expected to keep today's solar eclipse hidden from view across most of Western Pa.

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
A cloudy sky in Pittsburgh.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Cloud cover is expected to keep today's solar eclipse hidden from view, across most of Western Pennsylvania.

The celestial event will reach peak visibility this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Colton Milcarek says the chances of catching a view of the eclipse from the area will be slim.

"The odds are not in our favor right now. As you get mostly east of Pittsburgh, or into the panhandle of West Virginia, parts of eastern Ohio, there is a 10 to 25 percent chance that you might get a break in maybe some cumulus clouds," Milcarek says.

The city of Erie is expecting up to 200,000 visitors today — and Milcarek says the vista from Presque Isle State Park and the State Street pier will likely be all clouds and no eclipse: "Probabilities up there just look a little bit better, kind of in line with eastern Ohio."

Parking in Erie is restricted along parts of West 2nd Street, Route 20, Lincoln Avenue, and Greengarden Boulevard.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to turn on their headlights as the skies darken during the eclipse.
Tags
Environment & Energy 2024 Solar EclipseTop Story
Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
See stories by Doug Shugarts
Load More