Riverview Park is Pittsburgh’s latest accredited tree haven

Riverview Park is Pittsburgh’s third city-owned park to become a nationally certified arboretum. Certification comes from the ArbNET Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum.

The level-one certification means the property is intentionally managed — complete with a plan, a governing body of stewards, and staff or volunteers. It also means the park has at least 25 publicly accessible, labeled species or varieties of trees.

“We know the positive impact having healthy trees have on our neighborhoods, residents' health and the environment. It’s an honor to have the hard work of the men and women who make this possible be recognized with this accreditation,” said Mayor Ed Gainey in a news release.

In 2021, Mellon Park became Pittsburgh’s first designated Arboretum; Westinghouse Park in the Point Breeze neighborhood is the other.

“It’s evident that residents in every Pittsburgh neighborhood have a love and appreciation for our City’s trees. It’s been wonderful working with The Friends of Riverview Park group on the Arboretum accreditation.” said Lisa Ceoffe, City Forester from the Department of Public Works.