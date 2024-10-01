© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh-based nonprofit kicks off another year of utility bill assistance Oct. 1

90.5 WESA | By Glynis Board
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Multiple electric meters on the side of a building.
Allyson Ruggieri
/
90.5 WESA

Starting Oct. 1, residents can begin applying to the Dollar Energy Fund to help pay utility bills this year.

The program was started by community and business leaders in Western Pennsylvania in 1983. During the past 40 years, the nonprofit has leveraged individual donations with matching dollars from utility companies and now assists residents in 13 states across the country with water, electric and gas bills.

To be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500, households should be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, and their vital utilities such as gas, water or electricity have been turned off or are under threat of being turned off. The program will pay exactly what’s required to restore service or prevent termination, and it seeks to connect people with partnering organizations. DEF works with some 50 utility companies and hundreds of community-based organizations across the country.
