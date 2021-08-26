What Are The Most And Least Vaccinated Neighborhoods In Allegheny County? We Have A Map

The Allegheny County Health Department released a report on Wednesday filled with COVID-19 data, including zip code-level statistics on vaccination rates for people 10 years and older.

WESA took the county data, converted it to vaccination rate percentages, and created an interactive map, below. Lighter colors indicate lower vaccination rates. (Note: The rates are for people who have received at least a partial vaccination).

(If the interactive map is not displayed above, click here.)

Parts of Braddock, Duquesne and Manchester have the lowest rates in the county, with less than 45 percent of people 10 years and older vaccinated.

Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the health department, addressed those low rates at a press conference Wednesday: "COVID-19 impacted communities of color disproportionately both locally and nationally. It is therefore essential that vaccines reach communities of color with the goal of eliminating this disparity."

Bogen said the county would use the zip code data to work with community partners to increase vaccinations. She also noted that the county’s vaccination rate recently has seen a slight increase, with more than 6,000 people vaccinated per week during the past couple of weeks.

Zip codes with the highest vaccination rates in the county are situated in Upper St. Clair, Fox Chapel and Wexford, all of which have vaccination rates above 80 percent. The 15236 area code, which includes portions of Pleasant Hills, West Mifflin, Baldwin and Whitehall, was also above 80 percent.

In the city of Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill and Lawrenceville boast rates near 80 percent.

WESA's Sarah Boden contributed to this report.