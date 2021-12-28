© 2022 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

FEMA to help Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID surge

By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST
covid-19 coronavirus testing site test rapid antigen pcr allegheny county pittsburgh north side ymca (3).jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
A line to get a COVID test at the YMCA on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with the latest COVID-19 surge will get help from federal teams as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration finalizes the details, Wolf's office said Tuesday.

Wolf's administration did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,” what sort of expertise or equipment they will bring with them and when they could feasibly arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Wolf's acting secretary of health, Keara Klinepeter, said Wolf's administration is working to determine which hospitals will receive help and what sort of resources they will get.

Wolf's administration said it asked the federal government for help on Dec. 15, seeking health care workers to help at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania also asked FEMA for 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and for an increase in the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Hospitals and nursing homes statewide have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds, sending some acute-care facilities over capacity.

Hospitals are reporting very long emergency-room wait times, while staffing shortages in nursing homes are forcing some to stop accepting new residents.

Pennsylvania is reporting an average of almost 9,000 new, confirmed infections per day over the last two weeks, up 50% since the second half of November. The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care has increased by 80% since last month, at more than 4,500 per day.

Coronavirus
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
