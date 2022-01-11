© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak in Atlanta this afternoon on the subject of voting rights. WESA will carry live special coverage starting at 3:40 p.m. during an extra hour of Here and Now.
Health, Science & Tech

The pandemic spikes as 1 in 50 Allegheny County residents test positive for COVID-19

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST
coronavirus_covid_19_microscope_cells.jpg
Laura Tsutsui
/
90.5 WESA

Nearly 2% of Allegheny County residents tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to data released from the county health department.

However, the 23,459 new infections that occurred from Jan. 2-8 are just the ones the county knows about. Both testing shortages and increased use of at-home tests mean the percentage of infected residents is likely higher.

It is presumed that the majority of these cases are caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, based in part on the extreme surge in infections. The high numbers are not due to increased testing. More than one-third of recent PCR tests, which are the most accurate, have been positive.

The report also noted that 42% of the new cases were among unvaccinated individuals, meaning that the vaccinated make up the majority of new cases. However, 64% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning unvaccinated people comprise an outsized portion of cases.

(A county spokesman said that for the purposes of this report, those who have only received their first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are considered unvaccinated.)

The report also noted that 9% of last week’s cases were reinfections.

Though omicron is less likely to cause severe illness compared to previous coronavirus variants, it can still be fatal, as proven by the 47 Allegheny County residents who died from COVID-19 last week.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Pittsburgh’s children’s hospital has opened an additional intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients.

Though kids younger than age 5 aren’t eligible, the best way to protect an older child from severe COVID-19 is vaccination. As of last week, just 27% of Allegheny County kids between 5 and 9 years are fully vaccinated, another 8% have had one dose of Pfizer.

Tags

Health, Science & TechCOVID-19COVID-19 pandemicCoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicAllegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More