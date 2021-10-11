Sarah BodenHealth & Science Reporter
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
Sarah’s reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition Saturday and WBUR's Here and Now. She has won multiple awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow for her story on a legal challenge to Iowa's felon voting ban.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania poison centers have seen a rise in exposures among ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and hydrogen peroxide.
Pennsylvania Department of Health data show that more than a quarter of the state’s nearly 5,000 COVID hospitalizations were fully vaccinated.
Demand for therapy has rocketed since the start of the pandemic. Many mental health professionals say that’s been hard, and some are seeking counseling themselves. Therapist Mike Elliot says COVID-19 has changed the way he practices.
Allegheny County health official says going on Facebook, Twitter is not 'doing your own research' on COVID-19 vaccineIn September, 90 people died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County. This is the highest monthly number since April when 91 people died from the disease. Unlike the fatalities in April, nearly all of September’s COVID deaths were preventable due to the wide availability of the vaccine. The COVID fatalities include nine people between the ages of 25 and 49. None were vaccinated.
Neal Holmes, a therapist who specializes in treating Black Pittsburghers, talks about how the past 18 months has impacted his practice.
The isolation many people experienced over the last 18 months has resulted in the relapse or development of new drug and alcohol addictions for some western Pennsylvanians.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania are at the same level that was last seen in mid-November of last year, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.
A medical tent has been set up outside UMPC’s Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to expand emergency department capacity.
As a result of the pandemic, many kids have needed mental health treatment. UPMC reports that the volume of pediatric patients seeking this care is up 30% since the spring of 2020.
Biden's Mandate Requires Weekly COVID-19 Testing For Unvaccinated Employees. That Will Get Expensive.Once-a-week COVID-19 testing can cost more than $6,000 a year.