© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Allegheny County averaged 300 COVID-19 cases a day last week. In January, it was 3,000 a day

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published February 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
coronavirus covid-19 covid testing test rapid pcr antigen virus pandemic omicron variant carnegie museum.jpg
Julia Zenkevich
/
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County averaged 300 new COVID-19 cases a day for the week ending Feb. 20., according to the County Health Department. This data shows the decline in coronavirus transmission that began last month is continuing.

During the first half of January, the county was reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. The County Health Department says analysis of wastewater shows the surge was driven by the highly infectious omicron variant.

At the time many hoped the omicron wave would recede as swiftly as it came; it seems that’s roughly what’s going on.

While the county’s report of new cases might be an undercount due to at-home testing, the number of hospitalizations and deaths are also falling. For example, state data shows in Allegheny County there are currently around 200 people hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago it was more than 760.

Despite the good news, COVID-19 is still deadly; so far this month, at least 45 people have died from the virus.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus UpdatesCoronavirusTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More