Weekly COVID-19 numbers nearly double in Allegheny County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County nearly doubled over the last week. New data from the county health department reported there were 906 new COVID-19 infections reported in Allegheny County for the week ending April 13.

That’s up from 487 cases the previous week.

The Allegheny County Health Department also reported 35 hospitalizations and 4 deaths in the last week.

WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

CASES: For the week of April 7—April 13, there were 906 new infections reported. To date, there have been 264,521 infections. Additionally, 57 positive home tests were self-reported to the Health Department.

The 7-day moving average of infections increased to an average of 85.6 infections each day from April 1 to April 7, up from 56.9 the previous week.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.2 subvariant now accounts for about 85% of all COVID cases in the agency’s Region 3, which includes Pennsylvania.

The CDC data shows Allegheny County is currently at “low” levels of community spread but health care facilities in the county have “substantial” transmission levels.

About 72% of people ages five and older in Allegheny County are fully vaccinated, the county Health Department said. Roughly 55.7% of people eligible for a booster dose have received one.