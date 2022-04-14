© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Weekly COVID-19 numbers nearly double in Allegheny County

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
coronavrirus_covid_mask.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County nearly doubled over the last week. New data from the county health department reported there were 906 new COVID-19 infections reported in Allegheny County for the week ending April 13.

That’s up from 487 cases the previous week.

The Allegheny County Health Department also reported 35 hospitalizations and 4 deaths in the last week.

The 7-day moving average of infections increased to an average of 85.6 infections each day from April 1 to April 7, up from 56.9 the previous week.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.2 subvariant now accounts for about 85% of all COVID cases in the agency’s Region 3, which includes Pennsylvania.

The CDC data shows Allegheny County is currently at “low” levels of community spread but health care facilities in the county have “substantial” transmission levels.

About 72% of people ages five and older in Allegheny County are fully vaccinated, the county Health Department said. Roughly 55.7% of people eligible for a booster dose have received one.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19Allegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Load More