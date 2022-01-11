WESA COVID-19 Dashboard

By Patrick Doyle, 90.5 WESA

Updated Jan. 11, 2021

Allegheny County COVID Snapshot

The first three charts show average daily case counts, hospitalizations and average death rates for Allegheny County. Because case data has become less reliable due to asymptomatic cases, the increase of at-home rapid tests, and varying availabilities of PCR tests, experts are now pointing to hospitalizations (and deaths) as better metrics to assess the current state of the pandemic.

Note: If you're viewing these charts on your smartphone, we recommend turning it horizontally.