Delayed until 10:30 a.m.: The House select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol attack holds its second hearing. Listen at 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.
Health, Science & Tech

Steelers' new headgear will protect their noggins during off-season training

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published June 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
2022 Steelers minicamp
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
/
ROSEK
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 minicamp, Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

It might look a little silly, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are using new equipment that could significantly reduce concussions.

A Guardian Cap is a flexible, padded cover that goes over the shell of a player's helmet. The NFL says if both players involved in a collision are wearing them, it reduces the impact's force by up to 25%.

Hundreds of college and high school teams are already using similar protective coverings to reduce concussions and other head injuries. However, the Guardian company has designed the caps worn by Steelers and other teams specifically to meet the demands of NFL players.

"[Guardian] added some additional padding, some denser padding that was better at energy absorption," said Jeff Crandall, chair of the NFL's engineering committee. "When we tested that, that's where we saw this significant reduction in impact severity."

Steelers player, Chase Claypool, in Guardian Cap.
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
/
ROSEK
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 minicamp, Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

While different teams have different policies, the league is mandating that all linemen, tight ends and linebackers wear the equipment as these players are most likely to suffer concussions. As of now, the caps must be worn up through the second pre-season game.

"NFL teams only have about 14 contact practices throughout the course of the season. And so there's not a lot of contact that happens in practice once you get beyond that training camp period," said Dr. Allen Stills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "We're really trying to focus on the period where the greatest exposure is."

Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
