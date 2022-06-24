© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry live special coverage from NPR about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Listen on 90.5 FM or stream here.
Pennsylvania politicians respond to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
harrisburg.jpg
Lindsay Lazarski
/
WHYY

Reaction to the Dobbs v. Jacson Women's Health Organization ruling from Pennsylvania politicians was swift but not unexpected.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has cosponsored a "fetal heartbeat" bill that would drastically restrict abortion access without exceptions, posted a brief statement on Facebook — "Praise the Lord," with a link to the decision — in response to the ruling.

His Democratic rival, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, called it "a devastating day for America" in a tweeted response.

"A woman's right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next governor," he said. "Doug Mastriano will ban abortion with no exceptions. I will keep abortion legal."

Shapiro also issued a statement in his capacity as attorney general, in which he called the ruling a "shameful moment" that meant "every American's personal freedoms now depend on the state in which they live. Here in Pennsylvania, decisions about your bodies will now be left to elected officials in Harrisburg — giving those politicians more power than women in our Commonwealth."

Still, he reiterated that for the time being, at least, the ruling did not change abortion access in the state, and "anyone who tries to threaten or undermine the fundamental freedoms of Pennsylvania women will have to go through the Office of Attorney General first."

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey struck a similar note of defiance and reassurance. Calling the ruling "an attack on the civil and human rights of our entire country," Gainey pledged "I will do whatever it takes to protect and defend that right in Pittsburgh and across our entire Commonwealth. We must ensure that people can make decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures."

But as if to underscore the ruling's stakes for the future of abortion rights in Pennsylvania, Republican leaders in the state House issued a statement of their own. It noted that the state's abortion law was not immediately affected by the ruling, but added, "This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussions around possible changes are already underway."

While the court's decision does envision the issue being decided at the state level, federal officeholders also weighed in.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Mark Sherman | Associated Press

Outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who once served as an escort outside abortion clinics, tweeted that it was a "dark day for reproductive rights in America. But I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unharmed by today's ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn't the case: You are safe here."

There are expectations that abortion providers in Pittsburgh and the rest of the state may see more patients from outlying states with stricter laws against abortion, but Wolf noted that abortion access in Pennsylvania, too, is at risk.

"We're approaching a critical election cycle," he noted. "I cannot stress enough how important it is to vote."

In a statement, outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey hailed the ruling, saying it "restores the American people's ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives ... This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution and democratic governance."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat who hopes to replace Toomey next year, said "If there were any doubts left about what's at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania."

That is most obviously true in the race for governor, rather than the U.S. Senate, but Fetterman has pledged to support legislation that would codify abortion rights at the national level -- and to overturn the Senate filibuster if necessary to do so.

Fetterman's opponent this November, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, did not immediately issue a statement on the ruling.

Sen. Bob Casey, who has long identified as being pro-life but who has over the years become a closer ally on reproductive health issues, said the decision "upends almost a half-century of legal precedent" -- including a court decision that bears the name of his father, the former governor of Pennsylvania.

"This dangerous ruling won't end abortions in this country, but it will put women's lives at risk," he said. Warning that the ruling could make it possible for congressional Republicans to pass a nationwide ban, he added, "Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers."

This story will be updated.

