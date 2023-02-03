© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

Pennie, Pennsylvania's health care exchange, sees slight enrollment decline

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published February 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Million Person Study
Dake Kang
/
AP
Nearly 372,000 Pennsylvanians bought health insurance through Pennie for 2023. That's according to the state-run health insurance exchange, which provides subsidies that make medical coverage more affordable. The number of enrollees is about 3,000 people fewer than the previous year

Though the enrollment period has ended, if someone experiences a qualifying life event, they can still buy Pennie insurance and then access the subsidies that make the coverage more affordable. Such an event might include getting married or divorced, having a baby, turning 26, or a job loss.

Additionally, people whose incomes are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level can purchase Pennie insurance at any time throughout the year. Zach Sherman, who has served as executive director of the state-run exchange since 2019, says to qualify an individual must make $20,000 or less; the income of a family of four must be $41,000 or less.

According to Sherman, almost 90% of people who bought health insurance through Pennie this year received some form of subsidy: “Over 32% of our customers pay less than $50 a month, and over half of our customers are paying less than $150 a month.”

Some of these subsidies, noted Sherman, come from the Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation extends the financial aid for health insurance that started during the pandemic through 2025.

Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
