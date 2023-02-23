Itchy eyes and runny nose? It’s not seasonal allergies — it’s the weather

Many Pittsburghers are experiencing the classic symptoms of springtime pollen allergies: itchy eyes, runny nose, cough. And though the unseasonably warm weather has caused crocuses and daffodils to break through the ground, the region's low pollen counts indicate that something else is making people feel rotten.

One possible culprit is dust mites. Warmer weather allows these pests to thrive; the Asthma and Allergy Foundation says mites do best in humid environments and temperatures that range from 68 to 77 degrees.

Or people's immune systems could be reacting to mold spores, which also do well during mild winters.

"Sometimes when we've not had snow and if there's leaves gathered, some molds propagate better and you can get more mold spores there," said Dr. Russ Traister, an allergist at Allegheny Health Network. "Also, certain molds, if it's really rainy or foggy, there could be a higher amount."

A third reason people might be experiencing allergy-like symptoms is the recent barometric shifts: On Thursday, temperatures will reach the low 70s in Pittsburgh, but are then predicted to plummet to the mid-20s by Friday evening. That dramatic yo-yo-ing can trigger nonallergic rhinitis — nasal tissues become swollen and inflamed, which lead to allergy-like symptoms.

Due to their similarities, UPMC allergist and immunologist Dr. Christin Deal says people are often surprised when their allergy test is negative.

"Their symptoms are very real. It's just the pollens aren't what's driving their symptoms,” said Deal. “It's these weather changes."

Nonallergic rhinitis has no treatment, though symptoms can be managed with nasal sprays and decongestants. Antihistamines generally don't work.

For people who suffer from pollen allergies, it might be a good idea to start pretreating symptoms within the next week or two, says AHN’s Traister. Over-the-counter medications, such as steroid nose sprays, can take a couple of weeks before they reach their full effect.

"if you pretreat a little bit," said Traister, "you can maybe prevent some of the worst symptoms you might have once the spring pollen season actually happens."