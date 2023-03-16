AHN doctors encourage anyone eligible, with or without symptoms, to attend free cancer screenings

Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute at Allegheny General will offer free cancer screenings on Saturday, April 15th.

More than 88,000 cancer cases will be diagnosed among Pennsylvanians this year, according to a report from the American Cancer Society. That’s up from 79,004 cases reported Pennsylvania Department of Health in 2019.

The American Cancer Society lists prostate cancer as the most common among Pennsylvanians, with more than 13,200 estimated in 2023. Breast cancer and lung and bronchus cancers are among the next most common.

In a statement Tuesday, AHN Cancer Institute Chair David Bartlett said early detection is key to ensuring people get the treatment they need. He encouraged all who are eligible to take advantage of the center’s free cancer screenings, whether or not symptoms are present.

“With nearly 2 million new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, we hope our preventative measures can put a large dent in the overall cancer mortality rates,” he added.

Anyone 18 or older can get checked for head, neck and skin cancer. Residents can also screen for a number of other conditions, including breast, lung and colorectal cancers , whether or not they have symptoms, given they meet certain criteria.

Screenings for the following cancers will be available:



breast cancer (for ages 40+)

cervical cancer (ages 21-65)

colorectal cancers (age 45-75)

head and neck cancers (age 18+)

lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of smoking)

prostate cancer (ages 45+)

skin cancer (ages 18+)

The April screening event is part of a monthly series of cancer screenings free to both AHN and non-AHN patients.

Registration is by phone and is open now through April 7th. Health insurance is not required to sign up.

The health provider will hold another screening event on Saturday, May 20 at West Penn.