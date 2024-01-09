Pennsylvanians get 4 extra days to sign up for subsidized health insurance, deadline is Jan. 19

Pennsylvanians are getting a little extra time to find subsidized health insurance through Pennie, the state-run marketplace exchange.

Pennie's open enrollment period typically ends on Jan. 15. But this year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday falls on that date, so the sign-up deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 19.

Anyone who misses the deadline won't be able to enroll in 2024 Pennie coverage for the rest of the year, unless they have what’s called a “qualifying life event.” A qualifying event includes, but is not limited to, a change in marital status, having a child or leaving incarceration.

Additionally, Pennslyvanians who earn at or below 150% of the federal poverty level can purchase insurance through Pennie at any time throughout the year. For an individual that’s an annual income of less than $22,000.

While people can purchase plans directly from insurance companies that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act throughout the year, they won't be able to access the Pennie subsidies that make that coverage more affordable for thousands of Pennsylvanians.

According to Pennie, 9 out of 10 customers qualify for financial savings that lower their premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Some people pay as little as $0 in monthly payments.