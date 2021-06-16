Where To Celebrate Juneteenth In Pittsburgh
From music festivals to cookouts, celebrations will take place in Pittsburgh this weekend and throughout the month in honor of Juneteenth. The date, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States in 1865, is recognized as a holiday in Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.
Here's where you can recognize the historic event:
- June 18 – Art As Liberation: Celebrating Black Art in Pittsburgh. The outdoor celebration put on by 1Hood Media will include a visual art fair, live performances and free food at 320 Sampsonia Way on the North Side.
- June 18-20 – Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park. The show by the Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth group includes performances by The Ohio Players, Hollywood Swing Band, Bid Daddy Kane & Karim, Motor City and Who's Bad.
- June 18 – Macedonia FACE food and resource distribution in five Pittsburgh-area locations. The supplies will be given to families between 2 – 4 p.m. in the Hill District, Homewood, McKees Rocks, Northside and Braddock.
- June 18-20 – Juneteenth Youth Fest and sports tournaments at Mellon Park. The three-day event will include flag football and basketball tournaments, as well as deck hockey and other games from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
- June 19 – Juneteenth Concert at Frick Park. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will host the concert of Black artists from noon – 2 p.m. Throughout the month, the agency will also offer "From Slavery to Freedom" garden tours, and "Black to Nature," a panel discussion on the relationship between African-Americans to nature.
- June 19 – Second Annual Children's Festival in Verona, Pa. New Life Community Ministries of Penn Hills organized the celebration for children from noon – 3:30 p.m.
- June 20 – 2021 Juneteenth Motown Revue Showcase. The free event from noon - 10 p.m. at Point State Park will include "eight Motown greats in one night."
- June 24 – Pittsburgh Black Music Festival: Jazz day at Point State Park. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- June 25 – Pittsburgh Black Music Festival: Gospel day at Point State Park.
- June 26 – Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade in downtown. The parade celebrating the passage of the 13th and 15th amendments will take place from 10 a.m. – noon.
- June 26 – Pittsburgh Black Music Festival: R&B day at Point State Park.
- June 27 – Pittsburgh Black Music Festival: Soul day at Point State Park.