© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR50_WESA Site Header.png
Help us celebrate 50 years of NPR by supporting WESA. Become a member today.
Please Give Now
Identity & Community

Where To Celebrate Juneteenth In Pittsburgh

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley,
Rebecca Reese
Published June 16, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT
Black Lives Matter demonstration George Floyd squirrel hill
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
A demonstrator holds a "Black Trans Lives Matter" sign during a demonstration in Squirrel Hill on June 13, 2020.

From music festivals to cookouts, celebrations will take place in Pittsburgh this weekend and throughout the month in honor of Juneteenth. The date, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States in 1865, is recognized as a holiday in Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Here's where you can recognize the historic event:

Tags

Identity & CommunityJuneteenth
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Rebecca Reese
Hello! My name’s Rebecca Reese, and I’m a rising Junior English Writing / Digital Narrative & Interactive Design student at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently, I’m working as a production assistant for The Confluence. I’ve lived in the Pittsburgh area my entire life, and have a passion for technical audio production as well as social issues, especially those relevant locally.
See stories by Rebecca Reese
Load More