To help prevent accidental shootings, Pittsburgh Police are distributing free gun locks

Pittsburgh Police officials are stressing the importance of responsible gun ownership after two children died in separate shootings this week. The public can pick up a free gun lock at any Pittsburgh Police station while supplies last.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich pointed to gun locks as a life or death safety measure in a statement Tuesday.

“Taking five to ten minutes to place the lock on a gun could potentially save a life,” said Hissrich. “That’s what we’re trying to get out to the public today, that these locks are available.”

According to police, a four-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of North Negley Avenue Monday morning. Investigators believe the gunshot may have been self-inflicted. The toddler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, a 5-year-old was shot and killed by his 6-year-old sibling in Penn Hills. Allegheny County Police responded to the 100 block of Prescott Drive just after 5:33 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement about providing free gun locks, police called the devices a “crucial part of the effort to curb accidental shootings by preventing children from discharging a firearm and injuring themselves or others.”

Police have also shared a tutorial about how to use gun locks.

The Bureau of Police wants to ensure all #Pittsburgh residents are being responsible gun owners.



Stop by any city police station or headquarters to pick up a FREE gun lock. While supplies last!



Learn how to properly use a gun lock. 📽⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FooD0FJ4qe — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 8, 2019

Gun locks will be available at all zones in the city and at police headquarters on Western Avenue in the North Side while supplies last.

Information about where to obtain a gun lock can be found below:

Police Headquarters

1203 Western Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15233

412-323-7800

Zone 1 Police Station

1501 Brighton Road Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-323-7201

Zone 2 Police Station

2000 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2827

Zone 3 Police Station

830 East Warrington Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15210

412-488-8326

Zone 4 Police Station

5858 Northumberland Street Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6520

Zone 5 Police Station

1401 Washington Blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15206

412-665-3605

Zone 6 Police Station

312 S. Main Street Pittsburgh PA 15220

412-937-3051

