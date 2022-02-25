Pittsburgh’s Ukrainian community ‘reeling’ from Russian invasion

Pittsburghers with ties to Ukraine are worried for their families and friends after Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

On Thursday evening, members of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie gathered to pray for Ukraine. For many, the suffering brought on by the invasion has been difficult to watch.

“I think we’re all kind of reeling from the suddenness of this,” said Brett McCaw, who attended the prayer service. “On top of that there is the misery and untold suffering that could happen and probably will happen because of this brutal and, quite frankly, evil, decision that [Russian president Vladimir Putin] made.”

President Joe Biden announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s economy and military on Thursday in response to Russia’s invasion. The U.S. will limit what can be exported to Russia to “maximize the long-term impact on Putin’s regime.” Members of Russia’s financial elite have also been added to the sanctions list.

McCaw lived and worked in Ukraine for three years. He even met his wife there. Like many others, McCaw said they’ve been on the phone with relatives who are trying to decide if it’s safer to leave or stay.

“I think they’re staying, and I think there are people who are leaving. But there are many who are staying that are going to hope for the best and they’re going to defend their country.”

McCaw said it’s been “heart wrenching” to watch the events unfold.

“It’s hard when you’re so far away because you feel kind of helpless,” he said. “You don’t know what you can do to help.”

For now, McCaw said he’ll continue to pray and find other ways to support Ukraine.